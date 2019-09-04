Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ANSYS by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 90.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 73,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.58. 5,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.11 and its 200-day moving average is $193.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.22.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

