On.Live (ONL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $633.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $325,096.00 and approximately $633.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.04462177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

On.Live Profile

ONL is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.