Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Cap of $940,735.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00015751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Bittrex. Omni has a market capitalization of $940,735.00 and $1,117.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,604 coins and its circulating supply is 562,288 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

