Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Okta stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. Okta has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 493 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total value of $63,030.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,757.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 250,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $33,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,313,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,604 shares of company stock worth $91,155,096. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $828,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $2,000,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $1,261,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

