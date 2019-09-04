Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (LON:OAP3)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.30 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.30 ($0.57), 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.30 ($0.59).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.02. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 million and a P/E ratio of -86.60.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile (LON:OAP3)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

