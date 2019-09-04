Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.19

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $1.57. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 1,906 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 175.62% and a negative net margin of 1,940.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin Stein bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,645.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 12.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.