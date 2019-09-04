Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 810,550 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,020,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 268,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,245 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.38. 79,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,490,962. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.48.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 114,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,799.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 114,160 shares of company stock worth $5,459,226 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

