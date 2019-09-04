Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Deborah Ann Gero Buys 2,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Deborah Ann Gero acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deborah Ann Gero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Deborah Ann Gero bought 2,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $10,260.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Deborah Ann Gero bought 2,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $10,920.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Deborah Ann Gero bought 3,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $16,320.00.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 360,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.0% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,424 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,000,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after buying an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,293,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,265,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

