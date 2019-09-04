Nvwm LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.57. 773,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,805. The company has a market capitalization of $338.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day moving average of $136.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

