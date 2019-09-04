NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,952,880,000 after purchasing an additional 858,116 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,168,000 after purchasing an additional 832,508 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,952,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,248,416,000 after purchasing an additional 94,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,456,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $567,664,000 after purchasing an additional 315,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.71. 1,790,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,138,019. The company has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,286.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,060,326. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $184.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.