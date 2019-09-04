Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.58

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.53. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 14,247 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 293,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $2,290,961.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 103,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

