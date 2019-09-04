Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $484.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post $484.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.00 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $536.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other Nuance Communications news, insider Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $789,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,488 shares of company stock worth $1,769,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 170,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 117,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

