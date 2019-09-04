NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NRG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,404,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,325,000 after buying an additional 394,693 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,786,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,207,000 after buying an additional 660,020 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

