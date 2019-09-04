Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $345.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, reaching $371.43. 7,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,269. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $377.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.20. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 47,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 147,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,655,000 after acquiring an additional 107,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

