Norinchukin Bank The Sells 4,988 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $128,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,890 shares of company stock worth $611,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.38. 13,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.71. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $127.10. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

