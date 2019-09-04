Norinchukin Bank The Sells 2,453 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 548.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 311.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.91. 7,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,555. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.08 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 151 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $41,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $306,421.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,185.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,053 shares of company stock worth $47,727,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.74.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

