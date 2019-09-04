Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,443,000 after buying an additional 434,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,437,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,405,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,961,000 after purchasing an additional 314,566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,469,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,266,000 after purchasing an additional 280,211 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,948,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,836,000 after purchasing an additional 202,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliant Energy news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

NYSE LNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

