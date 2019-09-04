Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.03 Million Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,366 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 112,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 81,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

HST stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,031,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.