Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,915 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Evergy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44. Evergy has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $66.00.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

