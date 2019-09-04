Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,924 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 28,546.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,247 shares of company stock valued at $866,743. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.90. 27,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,156. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $90.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

