Niobium Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,981.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $5,981.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00207888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.01260620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020276 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

