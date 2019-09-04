Nimiq Trading Up 25.8% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $325,698.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,461.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.01693651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.35 or 0.02825631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00644009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00690946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00064463 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00432244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,463,575,662 coins and its circulating supply is 4,473,075,662 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.