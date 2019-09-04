Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Reduced by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,190,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,935,562 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for approximately 4.1% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Nike worth $855,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Nike by 12.5% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $281,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.24. 239,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,836. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

