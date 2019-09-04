Nexus (NXS) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Binance. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and $43,584.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,307,761 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

