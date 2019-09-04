NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Treasurer Sells $5,310,262.50 in Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total value of $5,310,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,897,168.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $224.12. 2,220,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.84. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $225.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after purchasing an additional 573,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,786,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,963,000 after purchasing an additional 107,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,949,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,984,000 after purchasing an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 550,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after purchasing an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

