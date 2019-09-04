News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $15.30 in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of News by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,888,000 after buying an additional 2,095,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in News by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94,631 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in News by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in News by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.50. News has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that News will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

