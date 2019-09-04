NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.29

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.29 and last traded at $113.26, with a volume of 18170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $346.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 40.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.