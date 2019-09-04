Nebula AI (NBAI) Reaches One Day Volume of $168.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. Nebula AI has a market cap of $850,131.00 and $168.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,849,247,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

