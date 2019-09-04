Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Natera from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 98,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,266,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $25,608.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,112.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,745 shares of company stock valued at $12,631,189. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $477,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Natera by 615.4% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Natera by 78.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 22,866 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 240.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Natera by 4.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 660,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.43. Natera has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

