Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) is Raffles Associates LP’s 8th Largest Position

Raffles Associates LP decreased its position in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies accounts for about 3.9% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $255,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,023,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,696. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $637.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

