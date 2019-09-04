MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

WBA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,613. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

