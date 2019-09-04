MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 481.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,184. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.