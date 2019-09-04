MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $932,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,093,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,174 shares of company stock worth $51,070,314. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.30. 655,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,402. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.73 and a 200 day moving average of $171.46. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $110.71 and a twelve month high of $194.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen set a $200.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.37.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

