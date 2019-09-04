MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 430,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,845,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,245,000 after purchasing an additional 221,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $480,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.83.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.95. 546,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,440. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average of $190.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

