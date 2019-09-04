MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,063 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Argus lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.48.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. 109,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,490,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, insider Vicki A. Hollub acquired 37,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcia E. Backus acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $480,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,016.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 114,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.