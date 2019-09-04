MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 449.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,289,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,172,000 after acquiring an additional 284,772 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 255,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 271.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 159,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 116,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 135,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,537. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $106.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

