M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,604 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $21,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $135,975,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 301.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,817 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,362,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,547,000 after purchasing an additional 645,094 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 657,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,876,000 after acquiring an additional 631,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,767,000 after acquiring an additional 597,017 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.62. 65,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

