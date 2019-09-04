M&T Bank Corp Sells 136,919 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,711,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136,919 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,474,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

GE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. 2,673,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,612,088. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.