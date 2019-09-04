M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.27% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $21,520,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,503,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,092,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after buying an additional 92,109 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,713,000.

Shares of GNR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,006. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.