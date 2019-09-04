M&T Bank Corp Has $31.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.01% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $31,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.93. 298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,885. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $139.15 and a 1-year high of $187.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.97.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

