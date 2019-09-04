M&T Bank Corp Has $27.92 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,236 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $27,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 82,632 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 673,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after acquiring an additional 151,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 146.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 89.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $26,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,101.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $32,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,898 shares of company stock valued at $103,529 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

