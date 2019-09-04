M&T Bank Corp Has $25.74 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $25,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,836. The company has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

