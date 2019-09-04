M&T Bank Corp Has $18.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.29% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

IWY stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.06. 24,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $89.25.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

