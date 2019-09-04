M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 476,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

