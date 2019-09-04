M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 500.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.75. 48,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,776. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $216.09 and a 1 year high of $358.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day moving average of $247.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

