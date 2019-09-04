More Coin Price Tops $0.0534 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $106,883.00 and $59.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00205609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.01261645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00085695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016701 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019501 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.