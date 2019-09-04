Monocle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNCLU) Shares Down 0.2%

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:MNCLU) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38.

Get Monocle Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Monocle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Monocle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monocle Acquisition by 17.8% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monocle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Monocle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Monocle Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and defense, industrial, and technology and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monocle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monocle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.