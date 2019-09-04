Monkey Project (MONK) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $88,596.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,323,044 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

