Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.29–0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $98-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.01 million.Mongodb also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-1.11–1.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Mongodb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura set a $76.00 price target on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.66. 2,695,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.14. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -92.24 and a beta of 0.15. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $5,391,255.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $299,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,106,036. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

