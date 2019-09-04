Monero Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $73.98 or 0.00698577 BTC on popular exchanges including Braziliex, Coindeal, HitBTC and Poloniex. Monero has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $53.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004058 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,191,544 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Livecoin, Mercatox, Liquid, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, B2BX, Bittrex, Exrates, Poloniex, Huobi, Kraken, Bitlish, CoinEx, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Coinbe, Ovis, BitBay, Upbit, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Coindeal, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Nanex, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Instant Bitex and Coinut. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

